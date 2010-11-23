"Ugly Betty" actor Michael Brea is accused of killing his mother with a samurai sword while screaming passages from the Bible, CBS News and other outlets reported Tuesday. Citing police reports, TMZ says that Michael cut off the head of mother Yannick Brea, 55.

Brea, 31, is said to have gone on a religious rant, commanding his mother to "repent" before stabbing her to death in their Brooklyn, New York home.

Police told NY1 that Michael was holding a Bible when police arrived on the scene.

A neighbor, Gregory Clarke, told WPIX he overheard the melee. "I hear the brother chasing her [his mother] through the house and he's just saying a bunch of like [Bible] passages like, 'Repent, Repent, Repent.'"

The Haitian-American actor has appeared on "Ugly Betty" as well as "Step-Up 3-D." Following the police's grisly discovery, he was arrested and taken to Kings County Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

"I would say he was a down-to-earth, cool. hard working person," another neighbor told NY1 of the actor. "I couldn't see this coming at all."

