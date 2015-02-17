As Bobbi Kristina Brown remains in a medically induced coma, sources tell ET that her family is reportedly meeting today to decide whether or not she should remain on life support.

NEWS: Cardiologist on Bobbi Kristina's Condition

Bobbi Kristina's grandmother Cissy Houston and her father Bobby Brown have been maintaining a constant vigil by her bedside, and according to sources, the family strongly believes in the power of prayer and none of them wants to take Bobbi Kristina off of a ventilator.

Last week, Bobby Brown's nephew Shayne told ET that Bobbi Kristina is "progressing."

"She's getting better," Shayne said. "We just ask for people to continue to pray."

Bobbi Kristina, 21, was discovered unresponsive in her bath tub on Jan. 31, and was rushed to a hospital in Rosewell, Ga. The hospitalization came just days ahead of the third anniversary of her mother Whitney Houston's death.

While the family continues to hold out hope for Bobbi Kristina's recovery, Dr. Julian Bragg, a neurologist at Midtown Neurology in Atlanta, who is not one of Bobbi Kristina's doctors, tells ET about what the Houston-Brown families could be facing based on similar cases.

"The options presented to the family at this point are very difficult," Dr. Julian Bragg told ET. "People aren't able to predict what's going to happen. The big decision is often between what kind of life the person's going to have and how long they're going to have it. While very heroic measures can be taken to keep a body alive, often it's difficult to decide if that life is going to be the type that that person would want to live."

If Bobbi Kristina were to regain consciousness, Dr. Bragg tells ET it could be a long road to recovery.

NEWS: Hundreds Attend Vigil for Bobbi Kristina Brown

"After spending more than two weeks in a medically induced coma, or for any cause, the body goes through a number of changes," Dr. Bragg says. "There is a significant decrease in muscle strength both in terms of moving the limbs and in terms of breathing. Often people require extensive strengthening not only in being able to sit, stand and move around, but even simpler things like swallowing and breathing."

In the unfortunate event of her passing, sources tell ET that any service for Bobbi Kristina would be held in Atlanta, where she grew up, but that her body would be laid to rest in New Jersey next to her beloved mother Whitney Houston.