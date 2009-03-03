LONDON (AP) -- British media are reporting that Michael Jackson will play his first live concerts for years in London this summer.

Sky News and others say the troubled King of Pop will perform a string of dates at the city's 02 Arena.

Jackson spokeswoman Celena Aponte said Tuesday the reports were speculation. But she said a special announcement about Jackson would be made Thursday at the venue.

Jackson's last live performance in Britain was at the 2006 World Music Awards. He was to perform "We Are the World" but only managed a few lines before leaving the stage.

The O2, formerly the Millennium Dome, is becoming a venue of choice for comeback performers. Britney Spears plays there eight nights in June, and Prince did a 21-day gig in 2007.