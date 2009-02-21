Entertainment Tonight.

A reported release date for 'Eclipse,' the third film in the 'Twilight' saga, has been revealed. Plus, new buzz about the sequel's director!

A source at Summit Entertainment tells MTV that 'Eclipse' will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2010.

Meanwhile, a source close to the production tells Entertainment Weekly that 'New Moon' director Chris Weitz will not helm the third film because he'll still be wrapping work on 'New Moon' when shooting on 'Eclipse' begins.

'New Moon' rises in theaters on Nov. 20, 2009.