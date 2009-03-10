HAMPTON, Va. (AP) -- Tourism officials say Phish heads brought their appetites and wallets — not just dope — to the jamband's weekend reunion.

The Hampton Convention & Visitors Bureau reported Tuesday that the estimated 75,000 fans who flocked to the coastal Virginia city generated $5 million in hotel, restaurant and retail sales, a figure that could grow by $2 million to $3 million.

A manager at Hooters said the restaurant sold a week's worth of wings and beer over three days.

Monday, police said they seized $1.2 million worth of drugs during the encampment of Phish fans. By Tuesday, police revised their arrest total from 194 to nearly 250.

The concerts marked the return of the band after a nearly five-year absence.