Richard Dreyfus is returning to television.



The Oscar winner will star opposite Jason Biggs in the CBS comedy pilot "Happiness Isn't Everything," according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The Mitch Hurwitz ("Arrested Development") project centers on adult siblings who can't keep their noses out of each other's business. Dreyfus will play the loving but pushy patriarch, with Biggs and Ben Schwartz as his sons.



Dreyfus tried his hand at series television with the short-lived "The Education of Max Bickford." He also starred in the Sci Fi Channel original series "Tin Man," not to be confused with the big screen "Tin Men," in which he also starred.



He also portrayed Dick Cheney in the George W. Bush biopic "W," and will next star opposite Nia Vardalos in the romantic comedy My Life in Ruins," scheduled for release in June.