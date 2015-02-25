It's safe to say that comedian Richard Pryor's widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, is not a fan of Bill Cosby.

In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, "Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend," Lee goes off on the 77-year-old comedian in light of the numerous sexual assault allegations against him. Lee served as a manager for Pryor, and wasn't shy about sharing her insight.

"It was a well-kept secret that Bill f----- everything that moved," she claimed. "This kind of s--- that we're finding out about is beyond. I wasn't aware of this kind of business. There are people in the business who were aware of it and they're coming out now too."

"The condescension that was going on and the holier than thou. It got so over-the-top," she said about his attitude.

She then pointed out what she sees as the difference between Pryor and Cosby.

"Richard was dirty on the outside, but he was a good person, he was clean on the inside," she said, referencing her late-husband's public struggles with addiction and marriages to five different women. "Bill, f---. Clean, oh, 'clean.' He hated Richard because Richard ... you know, 'worked dirty.' Bill worked clean, so therefore, you know... Bill's just a f------ hypocrite, and dirty on the inside."

"He's a piece of s---," she added. "He's done."

She also took shots at Cosby's wife Camille, calling the couple judgmental. When asked if she thinks Camille knew about her husband's transgressions, she replied, "I think she had to."

Recalling an evening where she and Pryor had the couple over dinner, Lee said she felt particularly slighted. "Here's the perfect couple sitting right there for us to feel so ashamed. The perfect Camille, the perfect Bill. I never felt so judged and shamed in all my life, and I think about that."

Lee was married to Pryor from 1981 to 1982, and married him again in 2001 until he passed away in 2005 from a heart attack.

Cosby has never been charged in any criminal case regarding any of the accusations against him, and through attorneys has repeatedly denied that any of the allegations are true.