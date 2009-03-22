LITHGOW, New York (AP) - A somber group of friends and family gathered in a small Hudson Valley town Sunday to say a final farewell to Tony Award-winning actress Natasha Richardson.

Liam Neeson, in a dark suit and sunglasses, was among the pallbearers who carried his wife's coffin into St. Peter's Episcopal Church, near the home where the two married in 1994.

He arrived at the tiny white clapboard church with the couple's sons; his mother-in-law, actress Vanessa Redgrave, and his sister-in-law, actress Joely Richardson. Also among the mourners were Ralph Fiennes, Alan Rickman and Laura Linney.



The 45-year-old actress was buried in a nearby cemetery, amid hilly horse farms about 80 miles north of New York City.

Richardson died Wednesday at a Manhattan hospital after falling while skiing Monday at the Mont Tremblant resort in the Canadian province of Quebec. The New York City medical examiner's office said Richardson suffered from an epidural hematoma, which causes bleeding between the skull and the brain's covering. She was not wearing a helmet.

Richardson married Neeson at their secluded Millbrook, N.Y., home in 1994.



Neeson spent a grim Friday greeting a stream of friends and relatives during a private viewing at the American Irish Historical Society in Manhattan. Celebrities paying respects included Diane Sawyer, Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

See Also: Family, friends gather for Natasha Richardson