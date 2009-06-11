Rihanna, Chris Brown seen at NBA game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- R&B singer Chris Brown and former girlfriend Rihanna were among the celebrities in the crowd at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Orlando.
They were sitting on opposite ends of the same row under the basket Thursday night at Amway Arena. Brown is accused of beating then-girlfriend Rihanna after a pre-Grammy party in February in Los Angeles. The case is still pending.
