The full-length ad for Rihanna‘s Dior “Secret Garden” campaign was officially released on Monday. As Gossip Cop previously reported, the clip teases Rihanna’s new song, “A Night,” which will be featured on her forthcoming album. Watch below!

In the dark and moody four-minute video, Rihanna slowly ascends the steps of the Palace of Versailles at night, wearing all black but mysteriously holding a metallic clutch behind her. When the singer enters the palace, she is suddenly transformed, wearing a glittery, metallic dress and cat-walking to the beat of her own song beneath the venue’s famed French chandeliers and painted ceiling.

The music slows, and Rihanna is suddenly running away, with the skirt of her elegant, open-back red gown blowing behind her. When the singer exists the palace and returns to the garden of Versailles, she is again in all black, this time walking slowly with a cane in hand. The lights from the palace turn off, and the singer dances through the garden in a white Dior gown. The ad concludes with a flashback of Rihanna in the glittery dress inside the palace.

“So excited to be a part of this @Dior campaign,” Rihanna tweeted Monday. She also gave a shout-out to the short film’s director, Steven Klein. Watch the full video and tell us what you think.

