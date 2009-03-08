BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) -- Rihanna's father is reportedly waiting for her to tell him about the alleged attack by R&B singer Chris Brown.

Ronald Fenty is the father of the Barbados native. The Barbados Nation News says Fenty is disturbed by reports of last month's altercation.

The Sunday newspaper quotes Fenty as saying, "all I have been seeing is the Internet reports. I am waiting on her to call me."

Fenty also complained that tabloids have been misquoting him.

A Los Angeles police affidavit alleges that on Feb. 8, Brown punched, bit and choked Rihanna until she nearly lost consciousness.

Brown's arrest prompted a retreat into secrecy for the singers. He has been charged with two felonies.

Rihanna, 21, is known for "Umbrella" and other hits.