Now that pictures of Rihanna's new gun tatoo have surfaced, the artist himself is revealing the story behind the ink.

"She had a necklace with a gun, and I love it. I was like, 'How about the gun?'" the artist named BangBang tells Us magazine.

BangBang, who says they had discussed the idea for a year, gives his own interpretation of the design. "It's powerful," he says. "It's protection."

The artist says that the singer was in good spirits when he gave her the tatoo last Thursday. "[She was] as happy as can be," he says. "She's really living her life really well. She's got great friends and great fans."