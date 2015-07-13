Rihanna allegedly has a new stalker, nearly a year after her last one was arrested.

RELATED:RiRi's style evolution

A man alternately identified as Alex Mercer and Ralph Alexander is under investigation after showing up at Rihanna’s home in April. He took a selfie outside her residence, and posted it on social media. While that’s certainly discomforting, it’s not the most disturbing part.

RELATED: RiRi's bikini style

Mercer later tweeted, “Should of killed @rihanna a minute back I would be good right now. Sorcery is a weapon I use guns, bout to get a gun license, can’t use my hands.” He continued to post about the star incessantly, most recently writing in early June, “Imma marry @rihanna Lord willing s#omebody might die or something.”

RELATED: A guide to RiRi's tattoos

Many of the messages, some of which were actually sent to Chris Brown, contain Bible verses. Others refer to Rihanna as his “baby momma,” and another references the singer’s niece with a post reading, “@rihanna tell majesty that her step uncle said happy birthday.” Now police are using the social media posts to track Mercer/Alexander down, according to TMZ.

As Gossip Cop reported, a homeless man named Kevin McGlynn was arrested last July after leaving creepy handwritten messages outside Rihanna’s New York apartment, and sending others to her California home. The notes contained threats and derogatory terms. McGlynn, who was caught after he accidentally left his benefits card behind, was charged with stalking, menacing, and harassment.