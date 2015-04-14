Rihanna is slamming reports she was allegedly snorting cocaine at a Coachella party. The Internet went wild on Tuesday after a video surfaced of the pop star supposedly snorting coke, but the singer is dismissing the rumor in an expletive-filled Instagram comment.

“N---- your lame a-- got some f------ nerve!!! Any fool could see that’s a joint that I’m basing with cigarette,” writes Rihanna, adding, “Who tF snorts tobacco??!! FOH witcho ‘never been to a rodeo so someone squeezing their nose means they’re doing coke’ lookin a--!!”

As Gossip Cop noted, in the video Rihanna can be seen sitting at a table holding something in her hand as a few of her friends dance nearby. The camera pans to a girl dancing, and then it shows Rihanna again in the background, squeezing her nose. This isn’t the first time the pop star has had to address cocaine rumors.

Back in 2012, a photo surfaced of Rihanna also at a Coachella party sweeping, what people assumed was cocaine, off of a guy’s head. Similarly, she said, at the time, it was just weed. Rihanna added back then, “I don’t do cocaine.”