Rihanna’s launch of her new perfume “RiRi” at a Macy’s in Brooklyn was crashed by anti-fur protesters on Monday. The animal rights activists noisily interrupted the event and slammed the singer for wearing fur before being removed by security.

As you can see in the footage below, Macy’s security officers and members of Rihanna’s own security team got into a scuffle with protesters who chanted and held up anti-fur signs. The guards pulled down the demonstrators’ signs, which said such things as “Who Died For Your Coat?” and “Skinned Alive,” alongside images of dead and skinned animals. The picketers also repeatedly yelled “Shame on Rihanna” while marching through the department store.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, PETA slammed Rihanna in September 2012 after photos were released of the singer wearing snakeskin boots. As we also noted, a similar incident occurred to Kim Kardashian back in May when a mob of angry anti-fur protesters interrupted her book signing at a New York Barnes & Noble. While Kardashian was signing copies of her new book, a swarm of animal activists rushed the barricades to yell at the fur-wearing reality star.