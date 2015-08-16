Rihanna has slammed NBA star Matt Barnes after he alleged in an interview that there was something romantic going on between himself and the singer. Earlier on Sunday, Barnes told TMZ that even though he and Rihanna were just friends, there was a possibility it could turn into something more. “Rihanna is my friend right now, so we’ll see where it goes,” said Barnes, adding, “It just passed the crush stage a little bit.”

Rihanna, however, is singing a completely different tune, and on Sunday night posted on Instagram that she’s never even met Barnes. Sharing a screengrab of the basketball player from the TMZ video, Rihanna wrote the hashtags, “#bishwhere #thedevilisaliar #shesnotthatintoyou #shesnotintoyouatall #shesneverevenmetyou #thisactuallyhurtmyfeelings #defamationofcharacter.” Barnes supposedly commented on Rihanna’s dig, writing on her Instagram photo, “Haha wow.”

Rihanna has recently been linked to Lewis Hamilton. The race car driver and singer were spotted earlier this month in Barbados at the annual Grand Kadooment Day carnival and also relaxing on a yacht. Last week, the rumored couple were also seen partying at 1OAK in New York, and on Friday they hung out at Griffin nightclub in New York.

