Rita Ora is opening up about her 2014 split from Calvin Harris in the new issue of Marie Claire. The singer, who graces the magazine’s July cover, reveals that at the beginning of her relationship with the DJ she was “in awe” and thought he “could no wrong,” but soon realized everything wasn’t so perfect in their romance.

“There was a reason why I split up with him,” says Ora, adding, “And there was a reason why I’m at this point in my life where I feel like I have so much musical freedom, and I don’t have to explain myself to anybody.” She continues, “It was more of a thing where I was in awe. I was at that point in my relationship where I felt he could no wrong. I thought he had my back and that he’d never steer me wrong.” The British pop star says that after her 2014 song “I Will Never Let You Down” was released, her relationship with Harris “started to go a bit weird.” Ora notes, “I don’t know if it was because business was mixed with personal or what.”

During the interview, Ora also opens up about her current dating life and reveals that she’s scared of being alone. “I’m not embarrassed to admit that,” says Ora. She further notes, “Sometimes love just makes you feel crazy. And that feeling that we have as girls, just to have that feeling, even for five seconds, it’s like crack. I mean, don’t compare it to that, , but you know what I mean. It’s like comfort eating.”