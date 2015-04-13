Rita Wilson has just revealed that she has breast cancer, and has already undergone a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

The 58-year-old-actress took a leave from the play "Fish in the Dark" due to her health concerns.

"Last week, with my husband [Tom Hanks] by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma," she reveals to People.

Thankfully, she is expected to come out of this.

"I am recovering and most importantly, expected to make a full recovery. Why? Because I caught this early, have excellent doctors and because I got a second opinion," she explains.

Wilson is sharing her story in order to stress how important it is get a second opinion when it comes to getting a diagnosis. She says that at first, she wasn't diagnosed with cancer until she took the advice of a friend with breast cancer to receive a second opinion from another pathologist, and then a third.

"You have nothing to lose if both opinions match up for the good, and everything to gain if something that was missed is found, which does happen," she stresses. "Early diagnosis is key. ... I hope this will encourage others to get a second opinion and to trust their instincts if something doesn't 'feel' right."

Wilson also gives a sweet shoutout to her "loving, supportive husband" Tom Hanks, who she's been married to since 1988.

"I feel blessed to have a loving, supportive husband, family, friends and doctors and that I am the beneficiary of advances in the field of breast cancer and reconstruction," she says. "I am getting better every day and look forward to renewed health."

Last month, Angelina Jolie revealed she had her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure against cancer.

