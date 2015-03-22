A new post on Rob Kardashian’s Instagram page compares his sister Kim Kardashian to Rosamund Pike’s sociopathic murderer in "Gone Girl." See the shocking posting here.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, March 22, Rob, or someone using his account, posted an image of Pike’s character, Amy Dunne, from the last portion of the movie. For those unaware (MAJOR SPOILER ALERT!), Dunne resurfaces covered in blood after an elaborate scheme in which she faked her death to get revenge on her cheating husband. The caption on Rob’s Instagram reads, “This is my sister kim , the b---- from Gone Girl,,,” Everything else on Rob’s Instagram page has been deleted, and he is no longer following anyone on the social media site. Gossip Cop has reached out to sources to find out if Rob was hacked, or if he really fired this stunning shot at his most famous sibling.

The post comes just five days after Kim posted a birthday message to Rob on her own Instagram page. “Happy Birthday to my one and only brother Robbie!!!! I remember this Vegas party of yours like it was yesterday!” she wrote alongside a 2012 photo of them partying. Kim went on, “I love you so much and can’t wait to share so many more memories with you! Kiki ♥ Riki!!!!”

The post also comes after Khloe Kardashian did an interview in which she said Rob is suffering from social anxiety. The 28-year-old has rarely been seen publicly since bailing on Kim’s wedding at the last minute last May, and the family has remained mostly quiet on his issues. But Khloe was pretty vocal while speaking on Friday at 1Oak in Las Vegas, where she was hosting a party.

“He’s definitely not at his happiest place that he once was, and I know he can get to that happy place and he will.” Khloe told Wonderwall. She further said, “We all kind of get to a place where you don’t know where to go in life or whatever, so I think it’s important for him to know that he always has people to lean on and it’s not unnatural for people to not know even where to begin. It’s a growing process. I will always be his No. 1 supporter.”

While Rob hasn’t done any interviews in the last year, he has used his Twitter and Instagram accounts sporadically, posting photos and messages and then often deleting them. As of now, the post about Kim remains up.