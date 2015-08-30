Get ready for Rob Kardashian's comeback!

The reclusive reality star and his famous family have been tweeting that he's been getting back in shape, and from the looks of this selfie, Rob's hard work is paying off!

"Gnight," Rob captioned the pic posted to Instagram on Sunday night.

The is the only selfie of the 28-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star on his Instagram.

Over the weekend, Rob's mom, Kris Jenner, told ET that her only son "is on a good path right now."

The momager gushed that Rob has been working out and is "doing terrific.

It's certainly been the summer of health for Rob. Earlier this month, his sister Kim Kardashian revealed that she was working out with her younger brother. "Just went on the hardest hike ever today with @robkardashian," she tweeted on August 14.

Kim also tweeted this past week: "Rise & Grind! Workout time!!!!! With @robkardashian."

Rob, who's been notoriously private since his weight gain, also posted about his workout when he ran into Kylie Jenner and Tyga. "Spotted these fools on the morning workout," he captioned an Instagram pic of the youngest Jenner sibling and the rapper. He later removed the photo.

One thing's for sure, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are making Rob's quest to get back in shape a family affair.