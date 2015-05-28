Rob Kardashian is in rehab in Florida, according to a new, unconfirmed report. Gossip Cop is investigating.

A website named Gossip Extra is reporting that Kardashian “quietly checked into a beachside Palm Beach County drug and booze rehab center over the weekend.” He is said to be doing a 60-day program that could be extended. The outlet quotes Mark Behar, a supposed friend of Kardashian, as saying he’s “in good spirits.”

Behar, a celebrity bodyguard who lives in the area, claims he helped Kardashian get situated in the treatment center. “He told me ‘This is it, I just need to stick with it and do this,’” Behar alleges to Gossip Extra, further claiming Kardashian will be working on weight loss. “Rob will probably lose 10 to 20 pounds within the first few weeks by just being in rehab and daily programs relating to his detox,” says Behar.

It is important to stress that this has NOT been confirmed. Reps for the Kardashian-Jenner family did not immediately respond to Gossip Cop’s request for comment. When contacted by Gossip Cop, the Gossip Extra reporter said he stood by his story.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Kardashian has retreated from the spotlight over the last year as he battles depression, excessive weight gain, and other issues. On an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that aired in April but was filmed earlier this year, Kris Jenner cried over her son’s apparent refusal to go to rehab, confessing she feared he was “going to die” if “drastic” action wasn’t taken. Khloe Kardashian also lashed out at him for rejecting their “fucking help,” while Kim Kardashian thought the situation was “pathetic,” and that her brother was taking advantage of them. Gossip Cop will have updates.