NEW YORK (AP) -- Playwright Robert Anderson, author of such Broadway hits as "Tea and Sympathy" and "You Know I Can't Hear You When the Water's Running," has died. He was 91.

His stepdaughter, Mary-Kelly Busch, says Anderson died Monday of pneumonia at his Manhattan home and had Alzheimer's disease for the last few years.

Anderson also wrote Hollywood screenplays and several novels, but it was his stage work that brought him the most fame.