Robert Downey Jr. brought "Iron Man" to life when he presented a young fan with a bionic arm that looked exactly like the one Tony Stark wears in the superhero movies. Downey posted the amazing video on his Facebook page on Thursday. He wrote, “Had the absolute privilege of presenting a brand spanking new 3D-printed bionic Iron Man arm to Alex, the most dapper 7-year-old I’ve ever met.”

Downey recently met with Alex, who was born with a partially developed right arm and needed a prosthetic limb upgrade, to give him the surprise of a lifetime: a real-life bionic "Iron Man" arm.

In the video, the actor shows Alex two cases, one that contained his new arm and the other one holding a larger one for Downey. “Actually, I think yours might be better than mine,” says Downey. “What do you say we both try them on, do a progress report?”

Alex clearly loves his new arm and gives the "Avengers" actor a fist bump. The whole thing is really cool. Downey has been definitely doing a lot for his fans lately. As Gossip Cop reported, he’s holding a charity contest through Omaze, and the winners will get to walk the red carpet with him at the premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in Los Angeles.