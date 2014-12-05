Robert Pattinson held his arm around FKA Twigs on Dec. 4, as they attended a Surface magazine event at Miami’s Edition Hotel, just hours before Twigs’ racy Art Basel performance at the National YoungArts Campus. The happy couple were among the thousands to head to southern Florida this week for the annual modern and contemporary Art Basel festival.

During the magazine event, Twigs wore a flowy white dress and chunky black stiletto combat boots, while Pattinson opted for a casual gray T-shirt and black pants. Later that night, Twigs left almost nothing to the imagination, baring her cleavage in a black, shredded bodysuit and sheer jumpsuit as she writhed and performed onstage.

As Gossip Cop reported, Twigs recently opened up about feeling uncomfortable by the public attention her relationship with Pattinson has received. “That side of my life [with the paparazzi has] nothing to do with me,” she told The Guardian magazine The Observer. “That’s, like… That is the… side of life of the man that I love.” She added, “Then I had to sit back and have a conversation with myself and I had to say: that is something really horrible. No, not horrible, I don’t find it horrible, it’s something that’s very challenging. I look uncomfortable because I am uncomfortable,” she explains. “But then it’s, like, is this person in my life worth that? And he is, without question. Do you know what I mean? In comparison to how happy I am. And how I feel with him. It’s 100 percent worth it.”