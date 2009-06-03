Robert Pattinson is modest about his good looks.

Even though he was a child model, posing professionally from the ages of 12 to 15, he tells Interview magazine that his success only came "when I stopped looking like a girl."

And what about the fact that he's been dubbed the next Jude Law in the British press?

"I don't really see the similarity," Pattinson, 23, says.

The actor, who got his big break in Harry Potter before rising to super-stardom with the vampire thriller Twilight, finds it interesting how his hardcore fans can be fickle.

"It's funny because teenage girls would say, 'Oh my God, you're Cedric!'" Pattinson says about his Harry Potter days. "It switched in a week to, 'Oh my God, it's Edward!' Allegiances change so freely in the teen-girl world."