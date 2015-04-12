Robert Pattinson supported FKA Twigs at her concert at Coachella on Saturday, April 11.

As Gossip Cop has reported, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is currently in the first of its two 2015 weekends, sending celebrities ranging from Justin Bieber and Bradley Cooper to Fergie and Kendall Jenner to Indio, Calif. The event mixes art exhibits with dozens of live performances. FKA Twigs was one of the performers to take the stage on Saturday night.

The singer made her entrance around 9:30 p.m., with Pattinson watching in the crowded audience. He was joined by Katy Perry, who spent much of her time hanging out with designer Jeremy Scott. After Twigs’ performance, she and Pattinson joined Perry and other pals at Scott’s Moschino party. And the couple didn’t hesitate to engage in some PDA, holding hands and exchange kisses.

As Gossip Cop reported, Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ engagement went public earlier this month. And since they began dating last year, the actor has been no stranger to his fiancée’s concerts, watching her perform across the globe. Twigs is scheduled to perform again next weekend for the second part of Coachella, but it remains to be seen if Pattinson will attend then as well. Click here to see more pictures of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs at Coachella.