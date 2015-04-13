Robert Downey Jr. is embracing Instagram!

The 50-year-old "Avengers" star joined the photo-sharing site on Monday, posting an epic first photo only Iron Man himself could get: a candid shot of his "Avengers: Age of Ultron" co-stars.

"Come get me, Instagram…," Downey Jr. captioned the image of himself, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Kimmel seated all in a row on a couch backstage at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

PHOTOS: Before They Were 'Avengers:' Your Favorite Marvel Superheroes' Early Acting Jobs!

Downey Jr. joined Instagram in the knick of time, as he kicks off press for the anticipated "Avengers" follow-up, which hits theaters May 1.

The night before, he appeared at the MTV Movie Awards to accept the Generation Award, presented by his "Avengers" pals.

RELATED: 11 Times the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Trailer Made Being Bad Look So Good

"If a man is judged by the company he keeps, than I must be doing something right because look who I'm rolling with," he said during his acceptance speech, nodding to his kneeling co-stars and friends.

"On behalf of my fellow 'Avengers,' I invite you to dream big, work hard, keep your nose clean, be of service," he added. "Because you can define your generation."

If Downey Jr.'s first Instagram share is a preview of the cool behind-the-scenes treats we'll be getting ahead of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," we can't wait.

ET was on the set with new dads Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr., who dished on their new additions to their families!

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Robert Downey Jr.'s life in pictures

Celebritots of 2014

Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala 2015