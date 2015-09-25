Robert Pattinson is addressing the racism targeting fiancée FKA Twigs for the first time.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Twigs has received countless vile, hateful messages on social media since she and Pattinson went public with their romance about a year ago. They're now engaged, and if anything, the hatred has only grown stronger. Much of it is rooted in stereotypical prejudices, and Pattinson seems well aware of the racist comments.

"I was talking to my dad about this," Pattinson admits in his NME cover story. "I bet him that if he looked up Nelson Mandela's funeral on YouTube, the first comment would be a racist one. And it was, with like a million 'up' votes. What I don't get is why."

Pattinson continues, "I think it's because most normal people are not commenters - I've never met anyone who's left a comment on anything. It's just demons who live in basements. You have this weird thing where you end up trying to fight against this faceless blob, where the more you hate it, the bigger it gets, because it's all in your head."

NME describes Pattinson as unable to "hide his anger" over the situation, but he offers a quite lovely description of Twigs, calling her "just an amazing, amazing artist."