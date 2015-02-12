Robert Pattinson speaks out on Fifty Shades of Grey, which grew out of Twilight fan-fiction. While at the Berlin Film Festival, where his film "Life" had its premiere, Pattinson talked about how his Edward Cullen character helped inspire “Fifty Shades of Grey” protagonist Christian Grey.

When asked by Reuters whether it was “strange” that his portrayal of Cullen inspired the Christian Grey character, played by Jamie Dornan, Pattinson responded, “It’s kind of weird and also I’ve known Jamie for about 10 years. I haven’t actually read the book but I think it must be very, very different. I don’t see how it can work if it’s not different.” He added about the “fan base” of his films as well as now of Fifty Shades of Grey, “There’s some kind of profound connection that a bunch of people have to it, and I’ve never figured out quite what it is.”

And while Grey was inspired by Cullen, as Gossip Cop recently reported, Dornan has no idea what the pandemonium will be, even after having witnessed it with his pal Pattinson. Dornan said last month in an interview that he doesn’t remember what he and Pattinson discussed about that kind of instant fame, because the last time they got together, they “got drunk.”