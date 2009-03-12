NEW YORK (AP) -- The late Roberto Bolano's "2666" received the fiction prize Thursday night from the National Book Critics Circle.

Other winners included Ariel Sabar's "My Father's Paradise" for autobiography, Dexter Filkins' "The Forever War" for general nonfiction and Patrick French's "The World Is What It Is: The Authorized Biography of V.S. Naipaul" for biography.

For the first time in the awards' 35-year history, two winners were named for one category: August Kleinzahler's "Sleeping It Off in Rapid City" and Juan Felipe Herrera's "Half the World in Light: New and Selected Poems" shared the poetry prize.

Seth Lerer's "Children's Literature" was cited for criticism.

There are no cash prizes.