It looks like things are getting a little more serious between Robin Thicke and his gorgeous model girlfriend April Love Geary.

After finalizing his divorce from actress Paula Patton in March, the "Blurred Lines" singer appears to be moving on with his life while cavorting with Geary in the crystal clear waters and warm sand of the St. Barts beach. (See photos here.)

The 38-year-old singer looks fit and healthy while soaking up some sun, but with a stunning 20-year-old supermodel girlfriend Thicke's probably feeling the pressure to up his game.

And a trip to the luxurious tropical paradise likely goes a long way as well.

NEWS: TMI! Alan Thicke Has Sex to Son Robin Thicke's Music

Along for the fun vacation was Thicke's 5-year-old son Julian, who appeared to get along great with his dad's new lady friend.

According to a source, they all stayed at the Cheval Blanc Hotel on Flamands Beach, and spent five days having as much fun as they could pack into their waking hours.

Thicke took Geary snorkeling, they rode ATVs around the island and even rode jet skis in-between their time frolicking in the waves and resting on the beach.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's Hottest Bikini Bods!

All the PDA , hand-holding and tropical beach fun is a far cry from where Thicke was emotionally toward the end of last year.

Thicke and his wife of 10 years separated in February 2014, and the singer spent months publicly pining for his estranged wife, even naming his 2014 album after her.

However, despite Thicke's apparent attempts at reconciliation, the couple weren't able to rebuild their relationship.

NEWS: Paula Patton Breaks Silence on Robin Thicke Split: There's Still a Deep Love There

One element that may have played a role in ending their marriage was Thicke's drug habit, which the star admitted to during an April deposition taken after the singer was sued by the children of Marvin Gaye who claimed "Blurred Lines" had ripped off elements of their father's song "Got to Give It Up."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars at the beach

Celeb engagement rings revealed

Celebs without makeup