ET has learned that Robin Williams will postpone his one-man show, and plans to undergo surgery. Click to read Williams' heartfelt message to fans.

According to a statement from his rep, the 57-year-old actor and comedian is planning to have surgery for an aortic valve replacement and is postponing his Weapons of Self-Destruction tour.

The statement reads:

"Robin Williams is postponing the remainder of his critically acclaimed one-man show, Weapons of Self-Destruction, to undergo surgery for an aortic valve replacement. The tour is expected to resume in the fall. Previously purchased tickets will be honored once the new dates are scheduled or ticket holders can contact their place of purchase for refunds."

Williams also sends a message to his fans, thanking them for their unwavering support.

He says:

"I'm so touched by everyone's support and well wishes," said Williams. "This tour has been amazing fun and I can't wait to get back out on the road after a little tune-up."

