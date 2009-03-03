NEW YORK (AP) -- Robin Williams is canceling several performances in Florida of his one-man comedy show, "Weapons of Self-Destruction," after recently experiencing shortness of breath.

The comedian says in a press release that doctors are evaluating him and recommended a week of rest. Williams had been scheduled to perform Wednesday and Thursday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida; Friday at the UFC Arena in Orlando; and Saturday at the Sundome in Tampa.

The four canceled shows will be rescheduled, and tickets for those performances will be honored when the new dates are announced.

The 57-year-old actor will continue his 80-city comedy tour on Monday with a show in Jacksonville.

———

On the Web:

http://www.robinwilliams.com