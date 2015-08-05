Robin Thicke is not engaged to 20-year-old model April Love Geary, despite a new tabloid report. Gossip Cop is told the claim is entirely untrue.

According to Life & Style, “Robin Thicke has put a ring on April Love Geary’s finger.” The tabloid quotes one of its highly unreliable sources as saying, “Robin recently proposed to April and she said yes.” After noting how Geary is 18 years younger than the singer and that the two have only been dating since October, the magazine’s bogus “source” explains the quick proposal by claiming, “He doesn’t want to risk losing her.”

Heaping (fabricated) drama to its inaccurate report, the tabloid says Thicke’s “friends and family are shell-shocked by the move,” since his divorce from Paula Patton was finalized only five months ago.

The tabloid’s alleged “source” further says, “Both his parents have told him to take some time and not rush into marriage again so soon,” but Thicke is supposedly not listening because “he’s totally obsessed” with Geary.

If only Life & Style was obsessed with fact-checking the way Gossip Cop is. Regardless, Thicke has NOT proposed to Geary. They are NOT engaged. A rep for the singer says the tabloid’s latest tale is “100 percent not true.”