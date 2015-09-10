Despite her overwhelming, aggressive power in the octagon Ronda Rousey is really a sweet romantic at heart.

The 28-year-old UFC champ recently accepted Lance Cpl. Jarrod Haschert's invitation to the Marine Corps Ball on Dec. 11, and she has some high hopes for the occasion.

"In my mind I have that Never Been Kissed moment," Rousey told ET about her expectations for the big night.

Haschert posted a video to Facebook in August asking for the public's help in reaching out to Rousey, so he could ask her to the gala event. After the video went viral and caught the UCF star's attention, she happily agreed.

However, she says still hasn't gotten in touch with the Marine, admitting, "I haven't talked to him at all yet."

While the Marine Corps Ball isn't until the end of the year, she revealed that she already has an idea of what she's going to wear.

"I have a dress in mind!" Rousey explained. "It's a Badgley Mischka!"

There's a good chance that Lance Cpl. Haschert's going to be pretty excited no matter what kind of dress Rousey ends up rocking.

