Is Rose Byrne expecting her first child with Bobby Cannavale?

The actress was spotted on the set of "Neighbors 2" on Thursday looking absolutely gorgeous while rocking what looks to be a growing baby bump!

It does not appear as though the look is solely due to her part in movie, as the Bridesmaids star clearly looks to be bumpin' as of late, as seen in this adorable shot of her and Bobby in Chelsea from late July.

Bobby, who has a son with ex wife Jenny Lumet, has been dating Rose since 2012. The actor confirmed their relationship during his 2013 Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor, calling Rose the "love of my life."

Rose has touched on her relationship with Bobby before, last year saying that it has brought out a new side in her.

"To be honest, I'm not naturally that much of a romantic person—Australians don't like making a fuss," she said.

Hopefully, they break any news that needs breaking soon! Because these two are just too perfect together.

Oh God, that picture is the sweetest thing that ever was.

Rose's rep has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

