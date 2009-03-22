Television may be getting another dose of Roseanne Barr in the near future.



Barr, whose last TV effort was an HBO stand-up special in 2006, is working to develop a new sitcom with Caryn Mandabach, one of the executive producers of "Roseanne." The two have already pitched the idea to FOX, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Few details about the project are known at this point. The HR says only that the show would be a family comedy and would star Barr as the matriarch. "Arrested Development" veteran Jim Vallely is attached to write the script.



After "Roseanne" left ABC in 1997, Barr hosted a daytime talk show for a brief time and also did an unscripted show, "The Real Roseanne," in 2003 that followed her efforts to launch a cooking show (the latter series never got off the ground, as Barr had an emergency hysterectomy just as production was set to start).



She guested on "My Name Is Earl" in November 2006, around the same time that her special "Blonde and Bitchin'" aired on HBO.