Rosie O'Donnell is now tweeting about Steven Sheerer, a man from Barnegat, New Jersey, who ET can confirm is the man her previously missing 17-year-old daughter Chelsea O'Donnell was found with on Tuesday evening.

Rosie linked to a 2012 article about Sheerer getting charged with third-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of heroin, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lt. Keith Germain of the Barnegat police department told ET that Sheerer was with Chelsea at the house when they located her in the Shore area of New Jersey on Tuesday. O'Donnell had previously revealed Tuesday morning that her 17-year-old daughter, who suffers from mental health issues, had been missing for a week.

A source close to the family confirmed to ET that the family did not suspect foul play nor fear that Chelsea was abducted at the time. Rather, they believed she ran away from home.

The former "View" co-host's rep issued a statement to ET after Chelsea was found, thanking police for their help in locating O'Donnell's daughter: "Rosie wants to thank everyone for their help, especially the South Nyack, NY and Barneget Light, NJ police departments. Her daughter Chelsea O'Donnell has been located by the police and is safe in their custody."