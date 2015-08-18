Rosie O’Donnell‘s 17-year-old daughter Chelsea has been found, and is safely in police custody.

The former talk show host tweeted the news Tuesday evening, writing, “chelsea has been found and is safe in police custody – thank u all for the help and light #missingchildren.”

As Gossip Cop reported earlier, Chelsea disappeared from O’Donnell’s Nyack, New York home last Sunday. After enlisting police help in finding her daughter, the star took to social media and her official blog to ask the public to pass on any information about Chelsea’s whereabouts. O’Donnell revealed that her daughter suffers from mental illness, but had stopped taking her medication.

A number of celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon, Roseanne, and Christina Applegate, helped spread the word on social media by tweeting about Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon. And when a follower questioned whether O’Donnell had used the “Find My iPhone” feature to “track her,” the actress-comedienne revealed that Chelsea had “left without her phone.”

No details have been revealed as to where Chelsea was ultimately found. O’Donnell had previously said she thought the teen may be in New York. O’Donnell is mom to five adopted kids, with Chelsea her second-oldest child and oldest daughter.