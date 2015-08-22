Steven Sheerer, the man found with Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea, has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor.

As Gossip Cop reported, 17-year-old Chelsea was missing for more than a week when police discovered her at a New Jersey residence with Sheerer, a convicted drug offender. It wasn’t immediately known how Chelsea came to be with Sheerer, and there was no indication of foul play. But since the teen’s recovery, O’Donnell gave police permission to search the cell phone Chelsea had been using.

Cops discovered “evidence of inappropriate communications over the last several weeks between Sheerer and the minor,” leading to his arrest on Friday night for third degree endangering the welfare of a child and third degree distribution of obscenity to a minor. It’s unclear what exactly the messages contained.

Sheerer is being held in an Orange County jail on $40,000 bail, and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on both charges. He was previously charged with child endangerment in 2012, as well as heroin possession. O’Donnell ranted on Twitter earlier this week about Sheerer’s criminal history and alleged inappropriate behavior with Chelsea.