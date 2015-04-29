Rosie O’Donnell’s estranged wife Michelle Rounds alleges the former host of “The View” drinks daily and often gets high, which is why she’s seeking full custody of their two-year-old daughter Dakota. According to Rounds’ court documents, O’Donnell regularly drinks a full bottle of wine in the evenings and often smokes pot, making her a bad parent. Rounds further alleges that O’Donnell irresponsibly lets her underage son Parker throw parties with alcohol.

As Gossip Cop has previously reported, O’Donnell’s rep has dismissed Rounds’ claims as nothing more than a way for her to try to squeeze more money out of the former talk show host, though the couple has an ironclad prenup. O’Donnell’s spokeswoman said, “This is an absurd and desperate attempt to use a child for her [Rounds’] own gain.” Rounds, however, maintains that she doesn’t need O’Donnell’s money, having successfully invested her cash. “I will walk away from every dime of Rosie’s money, if I get full custody” of Dakota, Rounds tells TMZ.

O’Donnell and Rounds tied the knot in 2012 and adopted Dakota the following year. When O’Donnell quit “the View” in early February, her rep cited the crumbling of the TV personality’s marriage and the well-being of Dakota and the other kids as the primary reasons for her exit. As Gossip Cop noted at the time, O’Donnell’s rep said, “Rosie has teens and an infant at home that need her attention. This has been a very stressful situation. She is putting her personal health and family first.”

What do you think about Rounds’ allegations? Do you think it’s just a ploy to embarrass O’Donnell and get more money out of her, or do you believe Rounds’ intentions are good?

