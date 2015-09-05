Amid troubles with her daughter Chelsea, Rosie O'Donnell is seeking comfort in a familiar place: Broadway.

The 53-year-old actress tweeted a YouTube video of the cast of "Hamilton" preparing for opening night along with the sad message, "just when i am sure i can't go on ..."

O'Donnell was in the theater when "Hamilton" opened on Broadway on Aug. 6, the same night she was dissed by Donald Trump during the Republican debate.

The video comes as the former "View" co-host deals with some major family drama. Chelsea, 18, turned up in a New Jersey court on Friday to show her support for Steven Sheerer, the 25-year-old man she was found with after she went missing in August. Sheerer had been charged with third-degree distribution of obscenity to a minor -- stemming from a nude photo he reportedly sent Chelsea, who was only 17 at the time -- and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

On top of that, Chelsea is currently living with her birth mother, Deanna Micoley. "Chelsea made a decision when she turned 18 that she wanted to go to her birth mother," Rosie's spokesperson, Cindi Berger, said in a statement to ET. "This was her choice." Micoley initially gave Chelsea up for adoption in 1997.