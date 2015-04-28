Rosie O’Donnell’s estranged wife Michelle Rounds is seeking full custody of their 2-year-old daughter Dakota.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, O’Donnell and Rounds wed in 2012 and adopted Dakota in 2013. O’Donnell announced her divorce from Rounds in February following a secret separation last year. The breakup led O’Donnell to quit “The View,” with her rep saying at the time, “Rosie has teens and an infant at home that need her attention. This has been a very stressful situation. She is putting her personal health and family first.”

But now Rounds is fighting to raise Dakota on her own. Her lawyer tells the New York Post, “My client Michelle Rounds has decided to start proceedings for sole custody of their daughter Dakota, since it is unequivocally in their child’s best interest and general welfare.”

No reason has been given for why Rounds believes that to be the case, and O’Donnell’s camp claims her ex is only waging the legal war as way to circumvent their prenuptial agreement. By getting custody of Dakota, O’Donnell would have to pay child support to Rounds.The star’s rep says, “This is an absurd and desperate attempt to use a child for her [Rounds’] own gain.”

O’Donnell, who frequently posts photos of Dakota and her other children on social media, has made no mention of the new development. The comedienne is also mom to son Parker, as well as daughters Chelsea and Vivienne and son Blake with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for more information.