Rosie O'Donnell's divorce from her estranged ex Michelle Rounds isn't turning out to be the most amicable.

Rounds filed for sole custody of their two-year-old daughter Dakota in New York on Tuesday, which according to her attorney, "is necessary to protect the child's general welfare." However, O'Donnell's rep told ET, "This is an absurd and desperate attempt to use a child for her own gain."

Talking to ET exclusively on Wednesday, Rounds claimed that Dakota would live in a "healthier" and "way more protective" environment if she had sole custody.

"It makes me feel sad that it has come to this -- that Rosie and her publicist feel like they need to do this character assassination," she told ET's Brooke Anderson. "I just want my child to have the best possible environment to grow up in, a normal life. Right now she's got 24/7 nannies over there at Rosie's house. I don't want my child to have a 24/7 nanny."

"She leaves the baby overnight with nannies, she has the monitor in the nanny's room," Rounds also alleged.

Rounds said that their different parenting styles was one of their biggest problems in their relationship.

"I give her mild discipline instead of like -- carte blanche, do whatever you want -- which is more or less how Rosie likes to do things," she said.

As for those who accuse Rounds of being after O'Donnell's money, Rounds clearly stated, "I'll walk away from the prenup if she gives me full custody."

The former NYC-based consultant for the IT industry, explained she's financially independent.

"I made my first million before the age of 39, that was before I met Rosie. I don't need Rosie's money," she stressed. "I don't want Rosie's money. Nothing was in my name. The prenup money means nothing to me."

At this time, O'Donnell has no comment.

However, the comedian Instagrammed a picture of Dakota with her hand raised on Tuesday, writing, "Excuse me -- do I get a vote?," to which Rounds responded, "At two-and-a-half-years old, I'm not quite sure a child should be asked those questions."

O'Donnell filed for divorce from Rounds in February, after less than three years of marriage. Earlier that month, The View co-host admitted to ET that not all was going well in her personal life, which was a major reason why she left the daytime talk show after only five months.

"Stress is a major contributing factor to heart disease and heart attacks. You can't really minimize it," O'Donnell, who suffered a heart attack in August 2012, explained at the time. "I'm having a lot of stressful situations in my family life at the moment and having stressful situations in my work environment, so something had to give."

"We fought a lot," the 53-year-old star also admitted in her February HBO special, "Rosie O'Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand Up." In her candid standup routine, the comedian revealed some of the alleged disagreements the former couple got into when it came to handling their then-newborn daughter Dakota. For example, O'Donnell mocked her ex's alleged panic after their daughter fell from their bed.