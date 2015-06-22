New BFF alert!

Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose finally met her celebrity doppelgänger Justin Bieber. The two were introduced backstage while Avicii performed at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Ruby's "OITNB" character Stella Carlin was called "Justin Bieber" on this season of the Netflix hit, so it was only fitting that she hung out with the singer in real life.

And one look at the heavily tattooed pair posing together tells you exactly why Ruby is often compared to the Canadian crooner:

The 29-year-old Australian appropriately captioning a third post, "#twinning" on Instagram. She also shared it on Twitter, writing, "So this happened.. @justinbieber haha my brother."

The two warmed up their budding friendship on social media earlier in the week when Justin shared a photo of Ruby playing a piano covered in plates -- with his face on them! -- to which she replied, "You're welcome to use it anytime."

Justin was in Vegas for the Electric Daisy Carnival, a weekend-long EDM festival, and he made his presence very well known.

Late Saturday night (well, early Sunday morning, really), the 21-year-old warmed up the crowd with a drum solo before Chris Brown's set at Drai's Beach Club.

He also posed with well-known DJ Kaskade, who Justin referred to as "my brothaaa."

But the coolest part for fans had to be when Justin hopped on the mic Saturday afternoon for an impromptu rendition of his song "Where Are Ü Now" for the crowd at Drai's.

