Sibling Spat? Rumors of drama surface after Jill Duggar unfollows her sister
There is digital drama with the Duggar's!
According to the Daily Mail, "19 Kids and Counting" stars Jessa and Jill Duggar Dillard are "in a midst of the bitter fight" and Jill has actually unfollowed her younger sister and her husband on Twitter. Oh the humanity!
RELATED: Anna Duggar reveals she's pregnant
Jill, however, is still following her other Twitter-using family members, as well as a handful of other companies. Jessa, though, still follows both Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard.
Little is publicly known about the reason for the spat -- or even if there is one -- but it isn't the first time that the family has dealt with tension.
RELATED: Kirk Cameron attends a Duggar wedding
Earlier this year, eldest Duggar daughter Jana, 24, revealed in the family's tell-all biography "Growing Up Duggar: It's All About Relationships" that she and Jessa regularly fought throughout much of their childhood.
RELATED: Young celeb grandparents
According to the book, Jessa and Jill's parents Jim Bob and Michelle tried to end the sisters' constant fighting by making them share a bunk bed, which only resulted in Jessa continuing to torment her sibling by kicking her bunk every night and laughing when she became upset.
The Duggars: Maybe they can just kiss and kiss and kiss their problems away?
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 15, 2018 Zoe Saldana and more stars turning 40 in 2018