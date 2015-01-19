Who knew Russell Brand was keeping up with the Kardashian/Jenner family?!

The 39-year-old comedian stood up for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" patriarch Bruce Jenner on his daily YouTube show "The Trews" on Friday, accusing the media of bullying the former Olympian over his physical appearance.

"Transphobia seems to be the most recent and encouraged form of prejudice, now that racism and homophobia are not tolerated," Brand said, referring to several reports claiming Jenner is getting a sex change and the recent InTouch magazine cover where they photoshopped lipstick and blush on the 65-year-old reality star's face.

RELATED: 'In Touch' Magazine Photoshops Makeup on Bruce Jenner, Sparks Outrage

"It's such a celebration of the worst aspects of human values," he continues. "What this does is it sanctions people being judgmental and cruel toward transgender folks."

Brand goes on to mock a TV quiz that asked, "Do you think Bruce wants to be a woman? Tweet us and let us know." Brand responded sarcastically, "Do you think people should be judged until they're driven into a hole, perhaps even suicide? Let us know!"

While Jenner and his family have not outright responded to the media speculation, Brand is asking for the media to cease their reporting on the matter. "This is bullying. Stop. Stop. Bruce Jenner is a human being," he said. "If you want to learn more about transgender issues, look at GLAAD.org."

RELATED: Bruce Jenner's 11 Most Important Haircuts

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian showed their support for their step-dad by snapping a photo with him, along with their younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Khloe posted the Instagram pic on Monday, simply writing: "Family."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Week in Celebrity Photos: Jan. 12-16

The biggest celebrity hookups and breakups of 2014

Katy Perry on Russell Brand split: I felt punched in the face