Russell Crowe is mourning John Forbes Nash, Jr. The mathematician, who inspired "A Beautiful Mind," was killed on Saturday in a car crash. He was 86.

According to police, Nash and his wife Alicia, 82, were traveling in a taxi on the New Jersey Turnpike when the fatal accident occurred. The driver of their vehicle lost control of the taxi cab when attempting to pass another car. The cab hit a guardrail, and the couple was ejected from the car. Officials do not believe they were wearing seatbelts. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the operator of the other car.

Crowe portrayed Nash in the 2001 Oscar-winning film "A Beautiful Mind," which showcased the scholar’s struggle with schizophrenia as he became internationally recognized for his work in game theory. Nash won the Nobel Peace Prize in economics in 1994, after which he joined Princeton as a professor. Nash and his wife, who was portrayed by Jennifer Connolly in the critically-acclaimed film, were married for nearly 60 years, though they did separate at one point.

A shocked Crowe took to Twitter Sunday morning after the news of their passing broke. “Stunned…my heart goes out to John & Alicia & family,” he tweeted. “An amazing partnership. Beautiful minds, beautiful hearts.”

At the 2002 Academy Awards, "A Beautiful Mind" won not only Best Picture, but also Best Director (Ron Howard), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Connolly. Crowe was a nominee for Best Actor, among other nominations the movie received.

