Hey girl, it's your first birthday!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes celebrated their daughter Esmeralda Amada's turning 1 at their Los Angeles house, surrounded by family and close friends on Saturday afternoon.

The small, and surprisingly celeb-free guest list included Mendes' sister, Janet, and Gosling's mom, Donna, as well as other close friends. Gosling's older sister, Mandi, was also seen entering the family's home with a small homemade chocolate cake topped with raspberries while gifts -- including a rocking horse, ball-pit accessories and a Disney baby bag -- were awaiting the birthday girl outside the party.

"It was a pretty quiet family affair," an eyewitness tells "ET." "There was no music or any sign of other babies or older kids."

Gotta love a low-key affair!

The proud parents quietly welcomed their first child Sept. 12, 2014, after meeting on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011. As for Esmeralda's unique (and very Disney) name, Mendes explained, "Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it's a beautiful name."

"Amada was my grandmother's name," the 41-year-old actress added. "It means 'beloved' in Spanish."

Mendes has been pretty open about what it's been like to become a new mom.

"I'm so incredibly tired. I thought I was tired at times before but no, nothing like this," she revealed in November, just two months after giving birth.

But as she got used to long nights, her tune quickly changed. "I'm actually enjoying the sleepless nights because it's bonding with my little girl," she told Women's Health in their April issue.

As for Gosling, the closest the 34-year-old has come to gushing publicly about his baby girl is writing her name on his knuckles. And given how notoriously private he is about his personal life, we'll take it!