Ryan Reynolds shared the first picture of James, his daughter with Blake Lively, on Thursday, but the baby’s face didn’t make it into the shot.

In the picture, which Reynolds posted to his new Instagram account, the 5-month-old baby clutches her daddy’s thumb in a close-up of the pair’s hands. The post was humorously captioned, “Thumb wrestling isn’t always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one.”

The sweet, but cropped pic is in line with the Reynolds and Lively’s preference to keep to keep their little one out of the spotlight. The couple even waited two months after the birth of their daughter to just confirm the baby’s name. “I didn’t want to be the first guy screaming it out to the media,” Reynolds told Today in March, shortly after the moniker was revealed. “Because as we know, little girls turn into teenage girls and little teenage girls sometimes scan through the archives and go, ‘Why did you do that?'”